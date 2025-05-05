It's not all bad. Rodrygo will return for the match against Barcelona

Real Madrid clinched a 3-2 victory over Celta in the latest round, but the team had to do without Rodrygo, who was sidelined with an injury. However, it appears the setback isn't too serious.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo is expected to feature in the upcoming clash against Barcelona, scheduled for Sunday, May 11.

At the moment, Real have 75 points, trailing the Catalans by four. There are four rounds remaining before the end of the La Liga season.

Previously, it was reported that Rodrygo himself is contemplating a move away from the team, but he is willing to wait for the appointment of a new head coach, which is most likely to happen in the summer of 2025. Only after that will the Brazilian make a final decision about his future.

Reminder: Real Madrid is seriously considering bringing back Theo Hernández from Milan. The French defender is one of the main candidates to strengthen the left flank of Madrid's defense.