Ancelotti asks Real Madrid to buy Juventus star

According to SportMediaset, Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, wants the club to buy the striker from Juventus and the Serbian national team, Dusan Vlahovic. The source states that the Italian coach had a phone conversation with the player. Real Madrid may consider the option of acquiring Vlahovic as doubts arise regarding the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain's forward, Kylian Mbappe, during this summer transfer window.

Earlier reports mentioned that Juventus is willing to sell Vlahovic for 80 million euros. Besides Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest in the player.

Vlahovic, who is 23 years old, has been playing for Juventus since January 2022, after joining from Fiorentina for a transfer fee of 81.6 million euros. He has appeared in 63 matches for the Turin club in various tournaments, scoring 23 goals and providing 6 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Vlahovic previously played for Partizan in Belgrade, where he won the Serbian league title in the 2016/2017 season and clinched the Serbian Cup twice in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons.

Since 2020, Vlahovic has been representing the Serbian national team, with 21 appearances and 13 goals scored for the country.