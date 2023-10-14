Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United

Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is playing for Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina, talked about the transfer.

«It was an easy decision to join Manchester United, I had no doubts. I knew for a long time that United was interested. For me, it was clear that the only place I wanted to play was here. I had to be very patient», - Fabrizio Romano quoted the midfielder.

Sofyan Amrabat has already played five matches for Manchester United without registering any goals or assists. His contract with Fiorentina is valid until the summer of 2025. Manchester United has the option to buy the player at the end of the loan period.

It's worth noting that Transfermarkt values the Moroccan midfielder at 30 million euros.