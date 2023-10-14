Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United
Football news Today, 15:30
Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United
Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is playing for Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina, talked about the transfer.
«It was an easy decision to join Manchester United, I had no doubts. I knew for a long time that United was interested. For me, it was clear that the only place I wanted to play was here.
I had to be very patient», - Fabrizio Romano quoted the midfielder.
Sofyan Amrabat has already played five matches for Manchester United without registering any goals or assists. His contract with Fiorentina is valid until the summer of 2025. Manchester United has the option to buy the player at the end of the loan period.
It's worth noting that Transfermarkt values the Moroccan midfielder at 30 million euros.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Players at Bayern Munich are dissatisfied with Thomas Tuchel's communication style with the team Football news Today, 15:30 Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United Football news Today, 15:00 Martial rejected a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:30 Bellingham, Wirtz, and others are on the list of contenders for the Golden Boy award Football news Today, 14:01 Slovenia defeated Finland, while Lithuania achieved an away victory against Bulgaria Football news Today, 13:30 The Costa Rican national team is using an unconventional method to search for a head coach Football news Today, 12:53 Cristiano Ronaldo will earn 260 million dollars for this season Football news Today, 12:10 Sancho may continue his career in Italy Football news Today, 11:35 Conte feels confident about returning to coaching Football news Today, 11:08 Ukraine defeated Macedonia, while Northern Ireland had no trouble against San Marino
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Romania vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023