Amorim confirms Mount and Cunha will be fit to face Chelsea

Football news Today, 11:03
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United are set for their fifth-round clash against Chelsea, and according to Ruben Amorim, two key players will be available for the encounter.

Details: The players in question are Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha. Both missed the previous match against Manchester City, but they will be ready for this one, Amorim revealed at his press conference.

The match between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 20, at Old Trafford, with kickoff at 18:30 CET. Here’s where and when you can follow the action.

Reminder: The peak years of Raheem Sterling’s development came under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, and now the Northern Irish coach is ready to help revive his career once more—though this time in a different league.

