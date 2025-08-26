Amorim admits Manchester United are not ready for European competition
Under Ruben Amorim's guidance, Manchester United have yet to deliver dazzling results, and the manager himself concedes that the situation is far from ideal.
Details: The Manchester United head coach emphasized that, at present, the team is not prepared to take on the extra challenge of the Champions League. The squad needs time to develop, and only after that will they be ready to handle a second front.
Quote: “I think we weren't ready to play in Europe, that's my feeling. To compete in tough Champions League matches and then play in the Premier League, we need time to grow as a team.
The games are really competitive. We need time to build a foundation and then move forward. We'll reach a point where European participation is essential for all players to get experience,” Amorim stated.