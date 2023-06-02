American club offered Messi a 4-year contract

Inter Miami offered PSG striker Lionel Messi a lucrative contract.

The agreement is for four years with a salary of $50 million.

The Americans are now working to convince Messi to move to the United States.

The fact that he has a home in Miami could play a big role.

Last season, Messi scored 16 goals and gave 16 assists, playing 31 games in Ligue 1 for PSG.