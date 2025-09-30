AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 16:32
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has a big decision to make in his starting 11 when he visits his former team, Kaizer Chiefs, on Wednesday at 19:30.

Siyanda Hlangabeza, who has played in all the club's seven matches in the league this season, will serve a suspension after he picked up his third yellow card of the season.

The 23-year-old central midfielder rejoined AmaZulu this season after spending last term at Durban City FC in the lower Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“I’m sure people now see why we sometimes loan out players,” coach Zwane said. "We don't just loan out a player for the sake of it, but we loan them out for a reason.

“I think Hlangabeza played at least 21 games for Durban City last season under coach Simo [who's now Usuthu's assistant coach] and they gained promotion ... he has returned with experience and that winning mentality. He was very instrumental in Durban's promotion," the Usuthu coach added.

