Always together. Mauro Icardi shares his yacht getaway with fiancée in Istanbul

Enjoying the sea
Lifestyle Today, 05:48
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi with his fiancee during their vacation on a yacht Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi is relishing his time with his beloved, China Suárez. The couple is spending their days cruising off the Turkish coast on a yacht. The Argentinian forward shared a snapshot from their getaway on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted the photo in his Instagram Stories, showing China Suárez in a swimsuit, seated at a table. In the background, you can spot the yacht’s interior and a sweeping view of the sea off the stern. Mauro captioned the image with the words “My captain” and added anchor, yacht, Turkish flag, and heart-eyes emojis.

It’s worth noting that this past weekend, Icardi finally returned to the pitch after recovering from an injury sustained back in November 2024. The footballer celebrated his comeback with a goal, marking his return in the Turkish Super Lig match against Fatih Karagümrük.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that prior to the start of the season, Icardi was named the new captain of Galatasaray, taking over the armband following the departure of former skipper Fernando Muslera.

