Tenderness and romance. Icardi shares photos with fiancée from their new home

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi has recently moved into his new home in Istanbul with his fiancée, China Suárez. He shared photos with her from their new place on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted several emotional snapshots showing him and China cuddling by the pool, with their dog also making an appearance in the frame. The Argentine striker captioned the post with simple emojis: “💚🐶🏡”.

It's worth noting that last Friday marked a significant milestone for Mauro—he returned to the pitch for the first time since November 2024 in a Turkish Super Lig match against Fatih Karagümrük.

The Argentine came on as a substitute in the 81st minute and, by the 87th, had found the back of the net, sealing Galatasaray's dominant 3-0 victory.

Recall that Icardi missed almost the entire previous season due to a torn cruciate ligament in his knee. Now, his recovery is complete, and he's finally back in action—this time as the team's new captain.