“Always proud of you!” Robert Lewandowski’s wife congratulates him on his birthday

Tender words from the heart
Lifestyle Today, 06:45
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna Photo: https://www.instagram.com/annalewandowska / Author unknown

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is celebrating his birthday today, August 21, turning 37 years old. To mark this special day, the Polish striker’s wife, Anna, congratulated him on her Instagram page.

She posted romantic photos with her husband, showing them hugging and sharing a kiss. Anna captioned the images: “Happy birthday my love ❤️ Another year older, even stronger, even better. Always proud of you!”

It’s worth noting that Anna and Robert first met back in 2007, when both attended a team-building camp for physical education students. In 2011, while vacationing in the Maldives, Lewandowski proposed, and two years later the couple tied the knot. The marriage has been blessed with two daughters, Klara and Laura.

As a reminder, Lewandowski has played for Barcelona since 2022. During this period, he has made 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 101 goals and providing 20 assists. Last season, he helped the team win the Spanish league title and lift the national cup.

