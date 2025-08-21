RU RU ES ES FR FR
With a smile on his face. Marcus Rashford shares new photos from Barcelona training

Happy in his new team
Marcus Rashford at Barcelona training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford is already feeling at home with his new squad. The forward posted photos from another team training session on his Instagram page.

Rashford shared several shots of himself working hard in training, including one where he's beaming with a wide smile. Marcus captioned the photo with the phrase, “Training done 👍🏾😁”.

It's worth noting that the English striker has already made his debut for the Catalan club. He came on as a substitute in Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Mallorca, replacing Ferran Torres in the 69th minute.

Barcelona had little trouble overcoming their opponents, cruising to a 3-0 victory with goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal. The Catalans' next fixture is on August 23, when they travel to face Levante.

As a reminder, Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on a one-year loan deal. After the loan expires, Barça have an option to buy the Englishman from Manchester United for €30 million.

