Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City

On October 4th, a match took place, corresponding to the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League in Group G, between RB Leipzig (Germany) and Manchester City (England). The game concluded with a score of 3-1 in favor of the English team.

Until the 84th minute, the score in the match was tied at 1-1. However, Julian Alvarez scored first, followed by Jeremy Doku on the 87th minute, securing the third goal for the citizens.

Interestingly, both Alvarez and Doku entered the field after the 70th minute.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned player ratings. The highest rating was awarded to Phil Foden (8.1), who opened the scoring in the game. The lowest-rated player of the match was Benjamin Sesko (5.8).

Additionally, Julian Alvarez (7.8) and Jeremy Doku (7.7) received high ratings. After the match, both Alvarez and Doku received higher ratings than the star Erling Haaland (7.1) in the RB Leipzig lineup.

WhoScored Player Ratings for the RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 1:3