Already friends: Yamal shares a photo with new signing Roony Bardghji during training

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and the team’s newcomer Roony Bardghji already seem poised to become good friends. The Spaniard shared a photo with the Swede in his Instagram story.

Lamine reposted Roony’s post, which shows the two players working together in training. The Swedish youngster captioned the shot with “My g” and tagged Yamal, making it clear that a friendship is already blossoming between them.

It’s worth noting that Roony Bardghji, a Swede of Syrian descent, was signed by Barcelona this summer. He made the switch from Danish side Copenhagen for €2.5 million. Bardghji, who will turn 20 this autumn, began his career at Swedish club Malmö before moving to Denmark in 2020.

Roony Bardghji with Lamine Yamal is going to do wonders in the RW 🪄💎 pic.twitter.com/gHNQrflyTX — Austine ✪ (@Austinooffical) July 27, 2025

Like Yamal, Bardghji is a right winger by trade. He also chose to wear the No. 19 shirt at Barça—the number Lamine wore last season before switching to the iconic No. 10.

Last season, Bardghji made just six appearances across all competitions—a figure limited by a serious knee injury, a torn cruciate ligament, which kept him sidelined until his return to action at the end of March.