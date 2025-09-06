Alpine bets on Pierre Gasly until the end of the 2028 season

The French driver will remain in Formula 1 for another 3 years

French racer Pierre Gasly has officially extended his contract with the Alpine Formula 1 team until the end of 2028, the team’s press office has announced. This move confirms the team’s trust in its leader and signals a strategic commitment to an experienced driver for the seasons ahead.

Gasly joined Alpine in 2023 from AlphaTauri. Following Esteban Ocon’s move to Haas, the Frenchman became the team’s main driver and a pivotal figure on the track. This season, Gasly has earned all 20 of the team’s points, while his teammates Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto have yet to score.

It’s worth noting that the driver has twice stepped onto the podium with the French outfit – at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix.