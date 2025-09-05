RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
07 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
One of the fixtures of the second round in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Sunday at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas, where Lithuania will face the formidable Netherlands. We're backing goals in this clash between a clear favourite and an obvious gulf in class.

Match preview

Lithuania continues to struggle on the international stage, and their draw with Malta, salvaged by a penalty in the 97th minute, speaks volumes. Edgaras Jankauskas' side has now gone 12 matches without a win, collecting just two points from their opening four qualification fixtures. The standout is Gvidas Gineitis — the Torino midfielder and the squad's sole representative from Europe's top five leagues.

Significant personnel shortages and a lack of stability in central defence make Lithuania's back line vulnerable. Amid intensifying competition in the group, the team looks out of place in the race for a top-two finish. Even their unbeaten home record (two draws) is unlikely to withstand the Dutch onslaught.

Ronald Koeman's men surprisingly let victory slip against Poland, despite dominating possession for most of the match and creating a host of chances. Denzel Dumfries' goal looked to be the winner, but a late deflection off Matty Cash denied the "Oranje" all three points. Nevertheless, the Netherlands remain atop the group thanks to their goal difference — 11 goals in three rounds.

The team is still searching for the right attacking balance: while Memphis Depay remains the leader in goals and assists, he may be replaced in the starting lineup by Weghorst. At the back, the pairing of Van Dijk and Van de Ven looks rock-solid, while Gravenberch and Reijnders control the midfield with confidence. Against Lithuania, the Dutch are expected not just to win, but to dominate from the first to the final whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Lithuania: Gertmonas; Upsas, Girdvainis, Beneta, Tutyskinas; Vorobjovas, Sirgedas, Lasickas, Gineitis, Dolzhnikov; Paulauskas
  • Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong; Simons, Gakpo; Weghorst

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first official meeting in history between Lithuania and the Netherlands.
  • Lithuania has not won an international match since November 2022.
  • The Netherlands have not lost an away World Cup qualifier since 2016.

Prediction

The gulf in class and current form between these sides is too great to expect an upset. Even with their slip-up against Poland, the "Oranje" remain the dominant force in the group. We're backing a comfortable away win, with our pick for the match being "Total over 3.0" goals at odds of 1.67.

