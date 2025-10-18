Alphonso Davies set for imminent return as recovery nears completion
Good news for Munich fans
Football news Today, 06:32Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Alphonso Davies is on the verge of returning to the pitch after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Details: Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies could be back in action as early as December after a long recovery. This was announced by Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.
"If he can play a few matches in December, it will be a testament to the outstanding work of the entire team. If everything continues to go according to plan, we could see Alphonso Davies in top form."
It’s worth recalling that the Canadian international suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee this March and has been undergoing rehabilitation ever since.
