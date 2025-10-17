Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In Matchday 7 of the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg will face Stuttgart. The encounter is set for Saturday, October 18, with kickoff scheduled for 15:30 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this fixture.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Match Preview

Wolfsburg started the new Bundesliga campaign with a 3–1 victory over Heidenheim. However, the team’s form since then has been far from encouraging. The Wolves drew with Mainz 1–1 and Köln 3–3, before losing three consecutive matches — 0–1 to Borussia, 0–1 to Leipzig, and 1–3 to Augsburg. After six rounds, Wolfsburg have collected just five points and sit 15th in the table. The club did sign Christian Eriksen after the season began, but their overall start remains disappointing, and urgent improvement is needed.

Stuttgart, who finished mid-table last season but lifted the DFB-Pokal and secured a return to European competition, have begun this campaign on a positive note. After six matches, they have earned 12 points and currently occupy fourth place in the Bundesliga. The battle for the top four and European spots, however, promises to be fierce, with little separating the teams. In the Europa League, Stuttgart defeated Celta Vigo 2–1 in their opening group fixture but then fell to Basel in the second round.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg are winless in six consecutive games: two draws and four defeats.

This Bundesliga season, Wolfsburg have yet to record a single draw.

Stuttgart have lost just once in their last six matches, winning the other five.

The previous meeting between these sides ended with a 2–1 win for Wolfsburg.

Probable Lineups

Wolfsburg: Grabara; Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle; Svanberg, Arnold, Eriksen; Daghim, Amoura, Olsen

Stuttgart: Nübel; Assignon, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller; Bouanani, El Khannouss, Führich; Tomas

Prediction

Wolfsburg’s start to the season has been poor, unlike Stuttgart’s strong run of form. However, playing at home, the Wolves will be determined to turn things around. My betting recommendation: over 2.5 total goals in the match.