RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the King Cup

Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the King Cup

Football news Today, 16:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the Copa del Rey Photo: https://twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN

In the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr played against Ohod without Ronaldo. In addition, Al-Hilal also played its match without the main star of Brazil, Neymar.

Exit - Al-Nassr - 1:5

The guests played this match without Cristiano Ronaldo, but this did not hinder them much. At the start of the first half, Al-Nassr took the lead thanks to a penalty goal from Mane. However, in stoppage time before the first half, the home team equalized. Because of this, the teams went to the break with a draw.

However, already in the second half, Al-Nassr simply crushed the opponent. Seko Fofana scored in the 62nd minute, Anderson Talisca scored the third goal 11 minutes later. In the last ten minutes, Al-Nassr scored two more goals and advanced to the 1/8 finals of the Saudi King Cup with a crushing score of 5:1.

Al-Jabalen - Al-Khilal - 0:1

In another King's Cup match, Al Hilal played away to Al Jabalen. By the way, Jorge Jesus' team also played without the main star Neymar.

In the first half, the teams did not score any goals and went into the break with a scoreless draw. Al-Hilal opened the scoring only in the second half. In the 64th minute, Ruben Nevish put his team ahead. This goal was enough to win a minimum victory and go to the Round of 16.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Nassr Al-Hilal King Cup Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:37 Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury Football news Today, 16:05 Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the King Cup Football news Today, 15:37 Arsenal want to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney Football news Today, 15:05 Tsimikas extended his contract with Liverpool Football news Today, 14:29 John Terry could become sporting director in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:50 Leao believes Milan will win the Champions League Football news Today, 12:54 The former coach of PSG can lead Marseille Football news Today, 12:11 Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford Football news Today, 11:22 The Ajax - Feyenoord match was stopped due to mass riots Football news Today, 10:38 Four PSG players may be disqualified for insulting opponents
Sport Predictions
Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Preussen Münster vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023