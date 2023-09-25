Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the King Cup

In the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr played against Ohod without Ronaldo. In addition, Al-Hilal also played its match without the main star of Brazil, Neymar.

Exit - Al-Nassr - 1:5

The guests played this match without Cristiano Ronaldo, but this did not hinder them much. At the start of the first half, Al-Nassr took the lead thanks to a penalty goal from Mane. However, in stoppage time before the first half, the home team equalized. Because of this, the teams went to the break with a draw.

However, already in the second half, Al-Nassr simply crushed the opponent. Seko Fofana scored in the 62nd minute, Anderson Talisca scored the third goal 11 minutes later. In the last ten minutes, Al-Nassr scored two more goals and advanced to the 1/8 finals of the Saudi King Cup with a crushing score of 5:1.

Al-Jabalen - Al-Khilal - 0:1

In another King's Cup match, Al Hilal played away to Al Jabalen. By the way, Jorge Jesus' team also played without the main star Neymar.

In the first half, the teams did not score any goals and went into the break with a scoreless draw. Al-Hilal opened the scoring only in the second half. In the 64th minute, Ruben Nevish put his team ahead. This goal was enough to win a minimum victory and go to the Round of 16.