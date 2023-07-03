Al-Nasr want to intercept Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target

Al-Nasr, for which Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in Cameroonian Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to CBS Sports.

According to a source, the club from Saudi Arabia intends to acquire a player in the summer transfer window. The Saudi club made the goalkeeper a financially advantageous offer on a personal contract.

Earlier it was reported that Onana is in the sphere of interests of Manchester United and Chelsea. At the same time, English clubs are in no hurry to buy a goalkeeper, as Inter wants to get at least 50 million euros for him.

Last season, 27-year-old Onana made 41 appearances for Inter in all competitions, conceding 36 goals and receiving four yellow cards.

Onana played for the Cameroon national team from 2016 to 2022. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the goalkeeper played the first match of the group stage against the Swiss national team, but then was removed from the squad before the second round match against Serbia. The reason was the conflict between Onan and the head coach of the Cameroon national team, Rigobert Song. The conflict occurred due to the fact that the goalkeeper criticized the tactics of the team.