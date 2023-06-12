Allegri turns down huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Head coach of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, has declined an offer to take charge of Al-Hilal, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian coach rejected an offer of 20 million euros per year. However, the Saudi club is preparing a new offer that will include a bonus of 10 million euros.

Allegri, 55 years old, has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2025. In the current season, the Turin club was deducted 10 points for financial irregularities, which led them to finish only in seventh place.