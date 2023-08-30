All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known

On Wednesday, the last matches of the UEFA Champions League qualification took place, after which we got to know all the participants in the group stage.

32 teams will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. Representatives of the same association cannot meet each other at this stage. Before the draw, four pots will be formed: the first will be the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, as well as the six champions of the top 6 UEFA associations. In the second, third and fourth pots, the clubs will be ranked according to the UEFA club coefficient.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico de Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal.

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Milan, Braga, PSV, Lazio, Crvena Zvezda, Copenhagen.

Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp, Lens.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place on 1 September at 18:00 CET. The group stage will start on 19/20 September.