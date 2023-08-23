RU RU NG NG
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch?

UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch?

Traditionally, at the end of August, UEFA holds the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, one of the main events of the season in club football. Here the most important information you need to know about the draw.

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage will take place in Monaco. The event will take place on Thursday, August 31st and will start at 18:00 CET.

Who is involved in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

This year the tournament will be held according to its classic scheme: 8 groups of 4 teams each. 26 clubs are already known, 6 more will be determined in the Champions League playoff round, which will end on 30 August.

26 out of 32 UEFA Champions League group stage participants

  • ENG: Arsenal﻿, Manchester City, Manchester United﻿, Newcastle United
  • ESP: Atlético Madrid, Barcelona﻿, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad﻿, Sevilla
  • GER: Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Belrin
  • ITA: Inter, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli
  • FRA: Lance, Paris Saint-Germain
  • POR: Benfica, Porto
  • NED: Feyenoord
  • AUT: RB Salzburg
  • SCO: Celtic
  • SRB: Red Star
  • UKR: Shakhtar

What is the procedure for the Champions League group stage draw?

All clubs will be divided into 4 baskets in advance, depending on their club rating. The first pot includes the winners of the Champions League, the Europa League and the six champions of the top 6 UEFA associations. In the second, third and fourth pots, clubs were ranked according to their club ranking in UEFA competitions.

Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
Manchester City
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord		Real Madrid
Manchester United
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Atlético Madrid
RB Leipzig
Porto
Arsenal		Shakhtar Donetsk
Salzburg
AC Milan
Lazio
Red Star Belgrade
Real Sociedad*
Celtic*
TBC		Union Berlin
Lens
Newcastle United
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC

* Real Sociedad and Celtic have qualified for the group stages but their respective draw pots — Pot 3 or Pot 4 — will not be confirmed until after the playoffs.

How can I watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

The free live broadcast of the event will be shown on the UEFA official website. You will also be able to watch the draw on the TV channels in your country that own the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage matches take place?

The group tournament starts on September 19 and ends on December 13. The final will take place on June 1, 2024 in London at Wembley.

  • Day 1: September 19/20
  • Day 2: October 3/4
  • Day 3: October 24/25
  • Day 4: November 7/8
  • Day 5: November 28/29
  • Day 6: December 12/13

Who advances to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?

The first two places of each group advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament. The third places in each group are relegated to the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.

Sport Predictions
