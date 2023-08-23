UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch?

Traditionally, at the end of August, UEFA holds the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, one of the main events of the season in club football. Here the most important information you need to know about the draw.

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage will take place in Monaco. The event will take place on Thursday, August 31st and will start at 18:00 CET.

Who is involved in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

This year the tournament will be held according to its classic scheme: 8 groups of 4 teams each. 26 clubs are already known, 6 more will be determined in the Champions League playoff round, which will end on 30 August.

26 out of 32 UEFA Champions League group stage participants

ENG: Arsenal﻿, Manchester City, Manchester United﻿, Newcastle United

ESP: Atlético Madrid, Barcelona﻿, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad﻿, Sevilla

GER: Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Belrin

ITA: Inter, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli

FRA: Lance, Paris Saint-Germain

POR: Benfica, Porto

NED: Feyenoord

AUT: RB Salzburg

SCO: Celtic

SRB: Red Star

UKR: Shakhtar

What is the procedure for the Champions League group stage draw?

All clubs will be divided into 4 baskets in advance, depending on their club rating. The first pot includes the winners of the Champions League, the Europa League and the six champions of the top 6 UEFA associations. In the second, third and fourth pots, clubs were ranked according to their club ranking in UEFA competitions.

Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Manchester City

Sevilla

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord Real Madrid

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Atlético Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Arsenal Shakhtar Donetsk

Salzburg

AC Milan

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

Real Sociedad*

Celtic*

TBC Union Berlin

Lens

Newcastle United

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

* Real Sociedad and Celtic have qualified for the group stages but their respective draw pots — Pot 3 or Pot 4 — will not be confirmed until after the playoffs.

How can I watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

The free live broadcast of the event will be shown on the UEFA official website. You will also be able to watch the draw on the TV channels in your country that own the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage matches take place?

The group tournament starts on September 19 and ends on December 13. The final will take place on June 1, 2024 in London at Wembley.

Day 1: September 19/20

Day 2: October 3/4

Day 3: October 24/25

Day 4: November 7/8

Day 5: November 28/29

Day 6: December 12/13

Who advances to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?

The first two places of each group advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament. The third places in each group are relegated to the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds.