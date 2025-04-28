All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason
Tennis news Today, 07:31Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: ATP Tour
The prestigious tennis tournament, the Masters, is underway in Madrid. However, on Monday, April 28, the matches had to be suspended for an unusual reason.
Details: The issue lies with power supply disruptions in Madrid. There are blackouts occurring throughout the city. As a result, the WTA and ATP Masters matches have been halted.
By the way, Novak Djokovic admitted that his defeat in his debut match at the Madrid Masters could have been his last performance in the Spanish capital.
To recap: The 2025 Madrid Open will be held without world number three Carlos Alcaraz, who was injured in the Barcelona tournament.
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A ItalyUdineseBologna12:30
-
-
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBarracas CentralUnion14:00
-
-
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A ItalyLazioParma Calcio 191314:45
-
-
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A ItalyVeronaCagliari14:45
-
-
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaGodoy CruzAtletico Tucuman16:15
-
-
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDefensa y JusticiaRacing Club18:30
-
-
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaEstudiantesTigre18:30
-
-
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaVelez SarsfieldGimnasia LP20:45
-
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaCentral Cordoba de SantiagoIndependiente Rivadavia20:45
-
-
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueArsenalParis Saint-Germain15:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:21 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match Football news Today, 08:02 Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract Football news Today, 07:52 Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time Lifestyle Today, 07:43 F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López Tennis news Today, 07:31 All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason Football news Today, 07:22 Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 07:06 Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory Lifestyle Today, 06:44 Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss Football news Today, 06:30 Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Boxing News Today, 05:57 Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Football Today Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025