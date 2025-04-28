All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason

The prestigious tennis tournament, the Masters, is underway in Madrid. However, on Monday, April 28, the matches had to be suspended for an unusual reason.

Details: The issue lies with power supply disruptions in Madrid. There are blackouts occurring throughout the city. As a result, the WTA and ATP Masters matches have been halted.

Still no play at the Madrid Masters 1000. Play suspended since 10 minutes or so.



There is no electricity and they can’t remove the camera hanging on the middle of the court.



Match suspended:



Jacob Fearnley vs Grigor Dimitrov pic.twitter.com/i1gigsdwWo — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) April 28, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 Blackout generalizzato a Madrid. Interruzioni di corrente nelle stazioni metropolitane. Semafori non funzionanti in diversi quartieri. Costretti all'interruzione dei match anche i tornei di tennis ATP e WTA in corso nella capitale spagnola. pic.twitter.com/A8ur7y7r0q — Dario D'Angelo (@dariodangelo91) April 28, 2025

By the way, Novak Djokovic admitted that his defeat in his debut match at the Madrid Masters could have been his last performance in the Spanish capital.

To recap: The 2025 Madrid Open will be held without world number three Carlos Alcaraz, who was injured in the Barcelona tournament.