Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia

Saudi club "Al-Ittihad" is interested in another star player.

This time, the Saudi giant plans to make an offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Ittihad plans to convince the management of the English club and head coach Jurgen Klopp to release the Egyptian footballer.

For the leader and top scorer of Liverpool, the Saudi club is ready to offer more than €90 million. If the parties can agree, the deal will be the most expensive in the history of the Saudi Arabian championship.

The source does not yet indicate at what stage the negotiations are at the moment.

It is worth noting that Salah has a contract with Liverpool until June 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the Egyptian striker is worth around €65m.

Salah has made two Premier League appearances this season, scoring with an assist.

Interestingly, another Saudi club, Al-Hilal, recently completed the transfer of Brazilian striker Neymar.