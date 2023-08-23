RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 04:00
Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Photo: Premier League Twitter

Saudi club "Al-Ittihad" is interested in another star player.

This time, the Saudi giant plans to make an offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Ittihad plans to convince the management of the English club and head coach Jurgen Klopp to release the Egyptian footballer.

For the leader and top scorer of Liverpool, the Saudi club is ready to offer more than €90 million. If the parties can agree, the deal will be the most expensive in the history of the Saudi Arabian championship.

The source does not yet indicate at what stage the negotiations are at the moment.

It is worth noting that Salah has a contract with Liverpool until June 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the Egyptian striker is worth around €65m.

Salah has made two Premier League appearances this season, scoring with an assist.

Interestingly, another Saudi club, Al-Hilal, recently completed the transfer of Brazilian striker Neymar.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Al Ittihad Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Football news Today, 04:00 Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent Football news Yesterday, 16:22 Manchester City midfielder close to joining Las Palmas Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023