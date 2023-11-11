Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach

Al-Ittihad, following the resignation of Nuno Espirito Santo, is in search of a new head coach.

According to Foot Mercato, the Saudi club has already approached Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui with an offer to lead the team. According to the source, Lopetegui is the club's priority choice.

It's worth noting that Lopetegui was dismissed from English club Wolverhampton in August, where he worked for less than a year. He also helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

In addition to these teams, the Spanish coach has worked as the head coach of Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Porto, and the Spanish national team.

The management of Al-Ittihad recently resigned their previous head coach, Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo.