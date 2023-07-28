Al-Hilal with Mbappe switched to another world football star

After the refusal of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to move to Al-Hilal, the Saudi club switched to other candidates.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, the leadership of the champion of Saudi Arabia intends to sign Victor Osimhen from the Italian Napoli.

The source notes that the transfer can take place, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will demand at least €150 million for the player. In addition, the player himself needs to be convinced to move from a strong championship to the Saudi Arabian championship.

In the past, Osimhen became the top scorer of Napoli and the Italian championship. He made 39 appearances for Napoli in all competitions with the Neapolitans, scoring 31 goals and providing 4 assists.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the Italian league title for the first time in 30 years.

The agreement between the parties is valid until the summer of 2025.

As you know, initially Al-Hilal wanted to sign Mbappe, but he does not want to consider such a career development option, despite the space offer from the Saudi club.