RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract

Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract

Football news Today, 15:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Al-Hilal has no intention of terminating Neymar's contract and will wait for his return, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sources indicate that the news of a contract termination is fake. The Saudi team is simply freeing up a slot for foreign players, with Renan Lodi taking that spot. This became possible as Neymar suffered an injury and will not play for the remainder of this season. However, Neymar is expected to return and play for Al-Hilal in the future.

Recall that Neymar suffered a severe injury in October, diagnosed as a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee during a match with the Brazilian national team against Uruguay (0-2) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Initially, it was known that the Brazilian star would be sidelined until the end of this year, but the timelines have shifted.

According to the head of the team's medical staff, there is currently no rush in Neymar's recovery process. A full recovery for Neymar is most likely expected by the start of the next season, in the summer of 2024. Rushing the process at this point could increase the risk of a recurrence of the injury.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Hilal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024