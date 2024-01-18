Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract

Al-Hilal has no intention of terminating Neymar's contract and will wait for his return, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sources indicate that the news of a contract termination is fake. The Saudi team is simply freeing up a slot for foreign players, with Renan Lodi taking that spot. This became possible as Neymar suffered an injury and will not play for the remainder of this season. However, Neymar is expected to return and play for Al-Hilal in the future.

Recall that Neymar suffered a severe injury in October, diagnosed as a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee during a match with the Brazilian national team against Uruguay (0-2) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Initially, it was known that the Brazilian star would be sidelined until the end of this year, but the timelines have shifted.

According to the head of the team's medical staff, there is currently no rush in Neymar's recovery process. A full recovery for Neymar is most likely expected by the start of the next season, in the summer of 2024. Rushing the process at this point could increase the risk of a recurrence of the injury.