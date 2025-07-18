Algeria (W) vs Ghana (W): kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 18, 2025

In the quarterfinal clash of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria will host Ghana. Our team brings you all the details on where and when to watch this encounter.

Algeria vs Ghana: what you need to know about the match

The Algerian women's national team had a relatively steady run through the group stage of the WAFCON. The team opened with a 1–0 victory over Botswana, followed by two goalless draws—first against Tunisia and then Nigeria. With five points collected, Algeria secured second place in their group.

Ghana also finished second in their group. They suffered a 0–2 defeat to South Africa in the opening match, followed by a 1–1 draw with Mali, and a commanding 4–1 win over Tanzania. Ghana earned four points, the same as Mali, but advanced as runners-up thanks to a superior goal difference.

Algeria vs Ghana: when and where will the match take place?

The quarterfinal of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations between Algeria and Ghana will be played on Saturday, July 19, with kickoff set for 18:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Algeria vs Ghana: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In certain countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States will be able to watch the match live on beIN Sport.