2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings
On Saturday, July 12, the third round of Group A matches in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations took place. Zambia and Morocco narrowly defeated Congo and Senegal, respectively, securing their places in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Our editorial team has prepared the full tournament schedule, match results, and group standings for you.
Note: Match kick-off times are listed in Central European Time.
- Read also: Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024: Why is it held in 2025, participants, stadiums, and main favorites
Group A
5.07
21:00 Morocco — Zambia 2:2
6.07
15:00 Senegal — DR Congo 4:0
9.07
17:00 Zambia — Senegal 3:2
20:00 DR Congo — Morocco 2:4
12.07
20:00 Morocco — Senegal 1:0
20:00 Zambia — DR Congo 1:0
Group B
6.07
17:00 Nigeria — Tunisia 3:0
20:00 Algeria — Botswana 1:0
10.07
17:00 Tunisia — Algeria 0:0
20:00 Botswana — Nigeria 0:1
13.07
20:00 Nigeria — Algeria
20:00 Tunisia — Botswana
Group C
7.07
17:00 South Africa — Ghana 2:0
20:00 Mali — Tanzania 1:0
11.07
17:00 Ghana — Mali 1:1
20:00 Tanzania — South Africa 1:1
14.07
20:00 South Africa — Mali 4:0
20:00 Ghana — Tanzania 4:1
WAFCON 2025. Knock-out phase
Quarter-finals
17.07
18:00 Nigeria — Zambia
21:00 Morocco — Mali
18.07
18:00 Algeria — Ghana
21:00 South Africa — Senegal
Semi-finals
22.07
18:00 Winner QF2 — Winner QF3
21:00 Winner QF1 — Winner QF4
Third place play-off
25.07
21:00 Loser SF1 — Loser SF2
Final
26.07
21:00 Winner SF1 — Winner SF2