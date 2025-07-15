2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings

On Saturday, July 12, the third round of Group A matches in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations took place. Zambia and Morocco narrowly defeated Congo and Senegal, respectively, securing their places in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Our editorial team has prepared the full tournament schedule, match results, and group standings for you.

Note: Match kick-off times are listed in Central European Time.

Group A

5.07

21:00 Morocco — Zambia 2:2

6.07

15:00 Senegal — DR Congo 4:0

9.07

17:00 Zambia — Senegal 3:2

20:00 DR Congo — Morocco 2:4

12.07

20:00 Morocco — Senegal 1:0

20:00 Zambia — DR Congo 1:0

Standings provided by Sofascore

Group B

6.07

17:00 Nigeria — Tunisia 3:0

20:00 Algeria — Botswana 1:0

10.07

17:00 Tunisia — Algeria 0:0

20:00 Botswana — Nigeria 0:1

13.07

20:00 Nigeria — Algeria

20:00 Tunisia — Botswana

Standings provided by Sofascore

Group C

7.07

17:00 South Africa — Ghana 2:0

20:00 Mali — Tanzania 1:0

11.07

17:00 Ghana — Mali 1:1

20:00 Tanzania — South Africa 1:1

14.07

20:00 South Africa — Mali 4:0

20:00 Ghana — Tanzania 4:1

Standings provided by Sofascore

WAFCON 2025. Knock-out phase

Quarter-finals

17.07

18:00 Nigeria — Zambia

21:00 Morocco — Mali

18.07

18:00 Algeria — Ghana

21:00 South Africa — Senegal

Semi-finals

22.07

18:00 Winner QF2 — Winner QF3

21:00 Winner QF1 — Winner QF4

Third place play-off

25.07

21:00 Loser SF1 — Loser SF2

Final

26.07

21:00 Winner SF1 — Winner SF2