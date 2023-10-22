RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt.

The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt.

Football news Today, 03:45
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt.

Yesterday, near Natsford, Cheshire, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was driving along a rural road when a hurricane-force wind, with speeds exceeding 100 km/h, caused by storm Babet, ripped down a power line weighing approximately half a ton, which collided with the car ahead of the player.

Alexander-Arnold was driving his Range Rover, with a BMW X5 in front of him on the road. Reportedly, after the power line struck the vehicle ahead, Trent hit the brakes and swerved to avoid a collision.

The Sun reports that the English national team defender immediately exited his car and approached the driver of the other vehicle. Both drivers were unharmed.

In a photo, Alexander-Arnold is seen standing next to his car, not far from the fallen power line with dangling wires. The front of his black Range Rover was damaged, and the white BMW crashed into a live hedge and lost a headlight.

Cheshire Police stated, "At 10:34 this morning, we were called to a road traffic collision involving a Range Rover and a BMW. An electrical pole had fallen onto the road, which caused the collision. No one was injured, and by 13:05 everything was cleared. We rang the electricity company and had the power turned off”.

Storm Babet caused chaos across England. Authorities report that it has already claimed at least three lives.

It's worth noting that this incident did not prevent the Liverpool player from participating in his team's match yesterday evening against Everton. Trent Alexander-Arnold played the full match and helped his team secure a 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby.

