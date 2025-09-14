Alexander Isak left out of Liverpool squad for Burnley clash. The reason revealed!

Swedish striker to miss Premier League matchday four

Liverpool's Swedish striker Alexander Isak has not been included in the squad for the match against Burnley. This decision was made by Arne Slot.

Details: In a comment to Sky Sports, head coach Arne Slot explained his decision to leave star forward Alexander Isak out of the matchday squad.

As everyone knows, he didn’t have any team training at Newcastle, then he went to the national team and played only 15-20 minutes there. We believe that when you have to play three matches in seven days, the best solution is to keep him fresh for the game against Atletico. For the coaching staff, for us, it’s important to get the most out of him at the start, but also to keep him available until the end.

Recall, Alexander Isak joined Liverpool on the final day of the transfer window. The Reds paid Newcastle €145 million for the player, signing him on a contract until 2031.



