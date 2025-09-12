RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Milan vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Milan vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AC Milan vs Bologna prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
AC Milan
14 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Bologna
Prediction on game AC Milan Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.76
One of the fixtures of Serie A's third matchday will take place on Sunday at the San Siro in Milan, where the home side AC Milan will host Bologna. I’m offering a tip on the outcome of this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Massimiliano Allegri’s men bounced back confidently from their opening-round stumble, defeating Lecce away and keeping a clean sheet. The team demonstrates disciplined defensive play and avoids rushing forward, which is especially evident in their number of low-scoring matches.

At San Siro, Milan rarely lose but often have to settle for draws. In attack, the Rossoneri are pragmatic: in seven of their last nine home games, exactly one or two goals were scored.

Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna managed to halt their losing streak by beating Como, but their scoring woes persist. In ten of their last eleven matches, the team has scored no more than once, highlighting their finishing struggles.

Bologna have found away games tough going, with just two wins in their last ten outings on the road. Instability and a lack of depth up front are the main reasons the club struggles to pick up points away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Milan: Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Estupiñán, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Musah, Jiménez, Saelemaekers
  • Bologna: Skorupski, Džorțea, Heggheim, Vitik, Lykogiannis, Orsolini, Freuler, Fabbian, Moro, Cambiaghi, Castro

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Milan have won 7 of their last 9 home matches against Bologna in Serie A.
  • Bologna have failed to win in 9 of their last 11 Serie A away games.
  • In 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings, there have been no more than three goals scored.

Prediction

Milan are consistently strong at home, and given Bologna’s attacking issues, they have every chance to continue their successful run. However, don’t expect a goal-fest: both sides approach the attack with caution. Our recommended bet is 'Milan not to lose and total under 3.5 goals' at odds of 1.76.

