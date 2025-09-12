RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Sassuolo
14 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Lazio
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 3 will take place on Sunday at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, as local side Sassuolo hosts Rome's Lazio. I’m backing an outcome in this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Sassuolo kicked off the new season with two defeats, and alarm bells are already ringing. Their defense has been particularly shaky: five goals conceded in two rounds — one of the worst records in Serie A.

At home, Sassuolo have also struggled for consistency: just two wins in their last ten home matches. The team isn’t scoring as often as before, which significantly lowers their chances against tough opponents.

Maurizio Sarri’s men bounced back from a poor start by confidently dispatching Verona, showcasing maturity and variety in attack. That first win has eased the pressure, allowing the team to focus on steadily accumulating points.

Away games are Lazio’s strong suit — the club rarely loses on the road, with 8 out of the last 10 away matches ending positively. However, their offensive output away from home is measured — never more than two goals per game, making an under bet for this fixture especially logical.

Probable lineups

  • Sassuolo: Muric, Doig, Muharemovic, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Boloca, Vranckx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Berardi
  • Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Nielsen, Tavares, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Cancellieri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sassuolo have lost 4 of their last 5 Serie A matches.
  • Lazio are unbeaten in 8 of their previous 10 away league games.
  • In 6 of Sassuolo’s last 7 home games, no more than three goals were scored.

Prediction

Sassuolo are far from their best, especially defensively, while Lazio have gained confidence after their recent win and are adept at exploiting opponents’ weaknesses. However, given the visitors’ cautious tactics on the road, don’t expect a rout. The smart play here is "Lazio double chance and under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.88.

Prediction on game Lazio Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Upcoming Predictions
