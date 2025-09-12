Prediction on game Lazio Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.88 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 3 will take place on Sunday at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, as local side Sassuolo hosts Rome's Lazio. I’m backing an outcome in this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Sassuolo kicked off the new season with two defeats, and alarm bells are already ringing. Their defense has been particularly shaky: five goals conceded in two rounds — one of the worst records in Serie A.

At home, Sassuolo have also struggled for consistency: just two wins in their last ten home matches. The team isn’t scoring as often as before, which significantly lowers their chances against tough opponents.

Maurizio Sarri’s men bounced back from a poor start by confidently dispatching Verona, showcasing maturity and variety in attack. That first win has eased the pressure, allowing the team to focus on steadily accumulating points.

Away games are Lazio’s strong suit — the club rarely loses on the road, with 8 out of the last 10 away matches ending positively. However, their offensive output away from home is measured — never more than two goals per game, making an under bet for this fixture especially logical.

Probable lineups

Sassuolo : Muric, Doig, Muharemovic, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Boloca, Vranckx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Berardi

: Muric, Doig, Muharemovic, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Boloca, Vranckx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Berardi Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Nielsen, Tavares, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Cancellieri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Match facts and head-to-head

Sassuolo have lost 4 of their last 5 Serie A matches.

Lazio are unbeaten in 8 of their previous 10 away league games.

In 6 of Sassuolo’s last 7 home games, no more than three goals were scored.

Prediction

Sassuolo are far from their best, especially defensively, while Lazio have gained confidence after their recent win and are adept at exploiting opponents’ weaknesses. However, given the visitors’ cautious tactics on the road, don’t expect a rout. The smart play here is "Lazio double chance and under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.88.