Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's third matchday will be played on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the home side Roma will host Torino. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Gian Piero Gasperini's team has hit their stride, confidently kicking off the season with back-to-back victories. The defense has been particularly impressive: Roma have kept three consecutive Serie A clean sheets, while their attack delivers results through consistency and discipline.

On home turf, Roma are traditionally strong — 11 wins in their last 13 matches at the Olimpico. However, their attacking play tends to be measured: more often than not, they score exactly one goal, relying on their solid back line.

Marco Baroni's men continue to struggle in the league — seven matches without a win, and in the last five rounds the club hasn't even found the net. A lack of creativity up front and poor finishing make Torino one of the least prolific sides in the division.

The away record paints a similar picture for the Turin club: they've failed to score in four straight matches on the road, despite a certain organization at the back. For now, the team can hold the score but can't turn games in their favor.

Probable line-ups

Roma : Svilar, N'Dicka, Mancini, Hermoso, Rench, Kone, Cristante, Angeliño, El Shaarawy, Ferguson, Soulé

: Svilar, N'Dicka, Mancini, Hermoso, Rench, Kone, Cristante, Angeliño, El Shaarawy, Ferguson, Soulé Torino: Israel, Maripán, Coco, Pedersen, Biraghi, Ilić, Casadei, Vlašić, Asllani, Ngonge, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

Roma have won 11 of their last 13 home Serie A matches.

Torino have failed to score in five straight league games.

In six of the last seven head-to-heads at the Olimpico, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Given Roma's defensive form and Torino's scoring woes, expect a cautious contest with few chances. These sides rarely produce high-scoring encounters, especially in Rome, where the hosts prefer to dictate the tempo. Take under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.87.