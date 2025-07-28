Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Flamengo Exit: “They Said a Lot of Lies About Me”

After Everton’s 0-3 loss over Bournemouth in a friendly match, Carlos Alcaraz addressed his controversial Flamengo exit for the first time, expressing frustration over how the situation was handled. The Argentine midfielder insisted he never wanted to leave and hinted at internal conflicts behind closed doors.

“I wanted to stay. But they said a lot of lies. Things about me that aren’t true,” Alcaraz told reporters, without naming specifics. He said only former coach Filipe Luís, football director José Boto, and himself know the real story behind the transfer.

Signed in August 2024 from Southampton for €19 million, Alcaraz was one of Flamengo’s marquee signings. But his stint lasted just six months—19 matches, three goals, and two assists—before being loaned to Everton in February. In May, the Premier League club completed a permanent move worth €18 million plus €3 million in performance bonuses.

Despite his criticism, Alcaraz showed gratitude toward Flamengo fans: “I always received messages of support. That’s why I can only thank the fans. I really wanted to stay. Leaving wasn’t my choice.”

Since arriving in England, the 22-year-old has impressed with 16 appearances, two goals, and three assists, emerging as a key figure in Everton’s midfield.