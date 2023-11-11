Al-Ittihad is considering inviting the legendary Italian

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 03:01
Just a few days ago, the head coach of Al-Ittihad was dismissed due to a conflict with Karim Benzema. As the club seeks a new coach, they are also considering the prospect of enticing the star of Milan and the Italian national team, Paolo Maldini, to serve as their sporting director.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the team in Jeddah is hopeful that the legendary Italian defender will lead their sports operations. The club is undergoing a period of transition following the departure of coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

This summer, Maldini was relieved of his role as technical director at Milan after the "Rossoneri" restructured their management. If Al-Ittihad manages to lure him to the Middle East, it would mark Maldini's first involvement with a club other than Milan. The five-time European Cup winner will be entrusted with constructing a framework that maximizes the potential of the team's players, including Benzema, Kanté, and Fabinho.

After thirteen rounds, Al-Ittihad currently holds the fifth position in the Saudi Pro League, trailing the leader, Al-Hilal, by thirteen points.

