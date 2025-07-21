Al Hilal withdraws from the Saudi Super Cup. What’s the reason?

The Saudi Super Cup matches were scheduled for mid-August, but Al Hilal has decided to withdraw from the competition.

Details: As officially announced by the club on its website, Al Hilal is pulling out of the Saudi Super Cup. The reason lies in the players’ contracts, which clearly stipulate the duration of their vacation. Al Hilal is not willing to violate these terms and has opted out of the tournament to ensure its players receive a full break.

Quote: “This violates clause (5.6) of the mandatory contracts included in the annexes to the Regulations on Professionalism and the Status of Players issued by the SAFF, which entitles players to a minimum of 28 days of annual leave—a condition already included in all professional first-team player contracts at Al Hilal,” the statement reads.

The club expressed pride in participating in the tournament, but emphasized that they were forced to withdraw as the players’ physical condition is far from optimal.

The two Saudi Super Cup semifinals are set for August 19 and 20. Al Hilal was slated to face Al Qadsiah, while Al Nassr was to take on Al Ittihad.

