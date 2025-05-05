Al Hilal management holds talks with Bruno Fernandes today

Al Hilal is gearing up for a major squad reinforcement ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and today the club has set its sights on a blockbuster transfer.

Details: According to Arriyadiyah, the Saudi club's executives have flown to England today to hold talks with the representatives of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Al Hilal is prepared to make Bruno one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. The club sees him as the central figure of their entire project.

However, according to English media reports, the Portuguese midfielder has not yet shown any interest in leaving Man United.

This season, Bruno Fernandes has recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 52 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that former Barcelona head coach Xavi attracted interest from Al Hilal.