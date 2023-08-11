Al Ahly offer €12m for Liverpool star

"Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli" has shown interest in midfielder Thiago Alcántara from "Liverpool" and the Spain national team, as reported by L'Équipe.

According to the source, the Saudi club might acquire the player before the closure of the summer transfer window. "Al-Ahli" is prepared to pay 12 million euros for the Spaniard. However, this amount might not be satisfactory for the leadership of the English club.

The 32-year-old Alcántara has been playing for "Liverpool" since September 2020. He moved to the English club from Munich's "Bayern." The transfer fee was 22 million euros. In total, he has played 97 matches for the Merseyside team in all competitions, scored three goals, and provided six assists. As a part of "Liverpool," Alcántara became the winner of the English FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, won the English Super Cup in 2022, and also became the winner of the English League Cup in the 2021/22 season. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Alcántara has been playing for the Spain national team since 2011. He has played a total of 46 matches for the Spanish national team, scored two goals, provided nine assists, and received four yellow cards.