Ahead of the Soweto derby: What Nabi had to say about Jose Rivero's time with the Pirates!

Ahead of the Soweto derby: What Nabi had to say about Jose Rivero's time with the Pirates!

Football news Today, 08:02
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts on Jose Rivero's tenure as Orlando Pirates head coach. The Spanish coach is in the final stretch of his contract with Orlando Pirates with just days left in the season. His contract expires on the 30th of June 2025 after arriving at the club in 2022.

In three seasons, the Spaniard has established himself as one of the best coaches on the entire African continent, and with him, the team has played entertaining, possession-based football, winning MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies.

What Nasreddine Nabi had to say about Rivero ahead of the Nedbank Cup final!

Orlando Pirates will take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday 10 May at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with both teams expected to fight for the title.

I have big respect for my colleague Jose Riveiro, I know that the first season for him was not easy,” Nabi said at Naturena. “It was not easy for him, it’s not easy for any coach starting a process. Even Mr Pitso Mosimane didn’t have a good start with Mamelodi Sundowns, The first season is not always easy, but if you observe now what’s happening with Mr Jose Riveiro and the fans, it’s good. It’s the end of his contract at Pirates, and I understand the emotions of the supporters.

Nabi said.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates South African Cup
Sport Predictions
