Scandal erupts ahead of Nedbank Cup final. 10,000 fans to lose tickets despite having paid for them

Football news Today, 10:43
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
On May 10, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. However, not everyone who wants to attend will get the chance.

Details: According to Sowetanlive, nearly 20,000 ticket requests were approved, but a glitch in the ticketing system resulted in more tickets being sold than were actually available.

Quote: "According to a preliminary report, as soon as ticket sales opened, they sold out within 90 minutes... this led to a breakdown. The system allowed payments from more people than was possible."

The ticket issuing platform was shut down, but payments still went through. As a result of the ticket reissue, 19,561 tickets had to be distributed among people who paid but did not receive their tickets, while 10,501 tickets were paid for but not available, and those fans had to be refunded," said independent auditor Bertie Grobbelaar.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates South African Cup
Latest News
