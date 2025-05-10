Solid prize pool. How much Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates earned in the South African Cup final
Kaizer Chiefs ended a 10-year trophy drought, defeating Orlando Pirates in the South African Cup final. In addition to the long-awaited title, the team will also take home a hefty prize purse.
The match finished 2-1, with Yusuf Maart netting the decisive goal in the 80th minute. The Chiefs managed to hold onto their lead until the final whistle, securing their first trophy since the championship-winning 2014/15 season.
It's worth noting that the tournament's title sponsor was Nedbank, one of the country's largest financial groups. For winning the South African Cup, Kaizer Chiefs will receive 7 million rand, which is roughly equivalent to 400,000 US dollars. Orlando Pirates, as runners-up, will take home 2.5 million rand.
