Derby Drama: Pirates Coach Rejects Favourite Tag Before Chiefs Showdown

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has played down talk of his team being favourites ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs, citing his rival’s historical success and fresher legs as major factors.

Set to take place at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium (3:30 PM), the clash promises fireworks as Pirates eye a third straight Nedbank Cup title and Chiefs chase their first major trophy since 2015.

"We Are Not Favourites" – Ncikazi

Despite Pirates’ 2-1 league win over Chiefs just days ago—marking a potential sixth straight derby win—Ncikazi rejected the notion of superiority in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

“Please allow me to make a small correction — we are not favourites! Being a favourite is subjective,” he said.

Ncikazi referenced the teams' head-to-head in the competition:

“We’ve won it 10 times; they’ve won it 13 times. That tells you something about Kaizer Chiefs’ pedigree in this competition.”

He also emphasized Chiefs' fresher squad:

“We’ve played 48 games this season; they’ve played 34. That’s 14 games more—we are the tired team.”

High Stakes on Both Sides

For Pirates, the final is an opportunity to cap off another golden campaign under José Riveiro and cement their dominance in local football.

For Chiefs, it's a must-win—not just to end a nine-year trophy drought, but also to ease growing pressure on head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is expected to deliver silverware.

Focus Turns to Midweek League Clash

Beyond the final, Ncikazi also issued a warning ahead of Pirates’ upcoming league game against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, where a slip-up could extinguish their slim title hopes.

“Their log position is deceiving. They’ve got a new, experienced coach and new players. We must stay sharp and focus on improving our last performance,” Ncikazi told the club’s website.

With two games in hand and trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, Pirates know every match now counts—both for silverware and for momentum heading into a decisive season finale.