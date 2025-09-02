RU RU ES ES FR FR
Age is just a number! Official: Raúl Albiol joins Pisa

The legendary Spaniard has no plans to hang up his boots.
Football news Today, 08:47
The veteran defender is set for another season in Serie A.

Details: Today, the official website and Instagram page of Italian side Pisa announced the signing of 39-year-old Spanish defender Raúl Albiol.

The deal is reported to be for one year, with Albiol arriving in Pisa as a free agent.

Albiol's previous club was Spanish outfit Villarreal, where he moved after leaving Napoli in 2019.

Throughout his illustrious career, the decorated Spaniard has played for clubs such as Valencia, Getafe, Real Madrid, and Napoli. Raúl has also earned 58 caps for the Spanish national team.

Last season, Raúl Albiol made 17 appearances for Villarreal, but did not register any goal contributions.

