Dailysports Predictions Basketball Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025

Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Finland vs Germany prediction Photo: https://www.fiba.basketball/Author unknownn
Finland Finland
EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30
Tampere, Nokia Arena
Germany Germany
On September 3, 2025, the group stage of EuroBasket will feature a clash between the national teams of Finland and Germany. Let's break down a bet on the teams' scoring output in this matchup.

Finland

Hosts of the current EuroBasket, Finland are ranked 13th in Europe and 20th in the world. In the previous tournament, the team put in a strong showing, advancing out of the group and reaching the quarterfinals, where they fell to the eventual champions, Spain. This time, playing at home, the Finns have started confidently and remain undefeated. They edged Sweden 93-90 in their opener, dominated Great Britain 109-79, and then dispatched Montenegro 85-65 in their latest outing.

In their most recent game, Finland battled hard but lost to Lithuania 78-81, complicating their position in the standings. Now, the Finns must beat Germany—a team they've only defeated twice in history—and do so by more than 11 points to claim the top spot in the group. If they lose, they'll finish third.

Their leader remains Lauri Markkanen, averaging 29 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is the team's cornerstone and key performer.

Germany

Germany are the reigning world champions and one of Europe's powerhouse teams. In the previous EuroBasket, the Germans reached the semifinals, where they lost to the eventual champions Spain, but bounced back to defeat Poland confidently for third place.

This year, the team has started in phenomenal form, showcasing incredible offensive firepower. Germany crushed Montenegro 106-76 in their opener, handled Sweden 105-83, then beat Lithuania 107-88. In their most recent game against Great Britain, they put on a basketball clinic, winning 120-57, further cementing their status as the tournament's top contenders.

The squad is led by Dennis Schröder, who averages 22.2 points and 5.5 assists per game, along with Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis, who consistently contribute points and dominate the boards.

In head-to-head meetings with Finland, Germany holds a clear advantage, winning 5 out of 7 encounters.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Finland have won 6 of their last 8 games.
  • Germany have won 12 of their last 13 games.
  • Germany's last 7 games have all gone over 181.5 total points.
  • Germany have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Finland vs Germany

Germany have come to this tournament with a clear goal: to become champions of both Europe and the world. The team is playing sensational basketball and won’t let up, even with qualification from the group already secured. Finland, playing at home, will fight to the final buzzer. All signs point to another high-octane, high-scoring game from both teams. My bet for this matchup is over 179 total points at odds of 1.6.

