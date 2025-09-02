RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Manor Solomon joins Villarreal

The transfer is complete.
Football news Today, 04:41
The Israeli midfielder swaps the Premier League for La Liga.

Details: The press service of Spanish side Villarreal has officially announced the loan signing of 26-year-old Tottenham midfielder Manor Solomon.

The loan agreement is set for one season, with Villarreal committed to covering the player's salary demands. There is currently no information regarding a permanent transfer option once the contract expires.

Last season, Manor Solomon played 41 matches for Leeds on loan, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists, but returned to Tottenham after the deal ended.

The reputable portal Transfermarkt values the player at 14 million euros.

Reminder: The Yellow Submarine is boosting its attacking power! Official: Georges Mikautadze is a Villarreal player

