After defeating Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria challenged Conor McGregor to fight

Tonight, the UFC 298 tournament took place, where Ilia Topuria claimed the championship belt in the featherweight category by defeating Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.

Following this, the newly crowned champion called out the renowned Irish fighter and former UFC champion in two weight categories, Conor McGregor:

"Conor McGregor, if you still have the guts, I'll be waiting for you in Spain."

"And Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."



Ilia Topuria 😮 pic.twitter.com/iURgJFRzhZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2024

McGregor's last fight took place in July 2021, where he suffered a defeat against Dustin Poirier in a rematch and sustained a leg injury.

Previously, the legendary Irish UFC fighter announced a bout against Michael Chandler in the welterweight division on June 29th.

Also, after his defeat, Alexander Volkanovski stated that he would not mind having a rematch with Ilia Topuria:

"Obviously, he has heavy punches. We knew we had to be careful of that. He caught me — great job. I was starting to pick up steam, and he caught me, so credit to him. He hits hard, we knew that. He wasn't supposed to land, but he did, so good for him. I've been the featherweight champion for a long time. He keeps talking about Spain, so maybe we'll have a rematch in Spain."

It is worth noting that today the president of UFC announced the main fight of the upcoming milestone UFC 300 tournament.