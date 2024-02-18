RU RU NG NG
Ilia Topuria knocked out Alex Volkanovski and took the championship belt. UFC 298 Results

MMA News Today, 02:16
Robert Sykes
During the nocturnal hours at the "Honda Center" arena in Anaheim, California, USA, the UFC 298 tournament took place.

The main event of the evening featured a battle for the lightweight championship title (up to 65.8 kg). Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski faced off against Ilia Topuria from Georgia in the octagon. The bout concluded with Topuria's victory by knockout in the second round, thus crowning him the new champion in the lightweight category.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion (up to 83.9 kg) Robert Whittaker from Australia met Paulo Costa from Brazil. Here, the judges intervened to determine the victor, naming Whittaker (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Dailysports presents to you the complete results of the tournament's main card for your perusal:

UFC 298 Results

Early Preliminary Card

  • Miranda Maverick defeated Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Ode Osbourne triumphed over Valentina Woodburn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Danny Barlow emerged victorious against Joshua Quinlan by technical knockout (strikes) at 1:18 in round 3rd

Preliminary Card

  • Zhang Minyan secures victory over Brendson Ribeiro by knockout (left hand) at 1:41 in round 1st
  • Rinya Nakamura defeated Carlos Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima emerged victorious against Justin Tafa by technical knockout (low kick) at 1:14 in round 2nd
  • Amanda Lemos triumphs over Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Main Card

  • Anthony Hernandez emerges victorious against Roman Kopylov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 in round 2nd
  • Merab Dvalishvili defeats Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Ian Garry emerges victorious against Jeff Neil by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Robert Whittaker triumphs over Paulo Costa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Ilia Topuria secures victory over Alexander Volkanovski by knockout (right hand) at 3:32 in round 2nd
