Ilia Topuria knocked out Alex Volkanovski and took the championship belt. UFC 298 Results

During the nocturnal hours at the "Honda Center" arena in Anaheim, California, USA, the UFC 298 tournament took place.

The main event of the evening featured a battle for the lightweight championship title (up to 65.8 kg). Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski faced off against Ilia Topuria from Georgia in the octagon. The bout concluded with Topuria's victory by knockout in the second round, thus crowning him the new champion in the lightweight category.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion (up to 83.9 kg) Robert Whittaker from Australia met Paulo Costa from Brazil. Here, the judges intervened to determine the victor, naming Whittaker (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Dailysports presents to you the complete results of the tournament's main card for your perusal:

UFC 298 Results

Early Preliminary Card

Miranda Maverick defeated Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ode Osbourne triumphed over Valentina Woodburn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Danny Barlow emerged victorious against Joshua Quinlan by technical knockout (strikes) at 1:18 in round 3rd

Preliminary Card

Zhang Minyan secures victory over Brendson Ribeiro by knockout (left hand) at 1:41 in round 1st

Rinya Nakamura defeated Carlos Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima emerged victorious against Justin Tafa by technical knockout (low kick) at 1:14 in round 2nd

Amanda Lemos triumphs over Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Main Card