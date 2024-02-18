RU RU NG NG
The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake

MMA News Today, 05:24
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Photo from mmafighting.com/Author unknown

In the recent UFC 298 tournament, Ilia Topuria claimed the championship belt in the featherweight division by defeating Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.

Following this event, UFC President Dana White announced on his social media page that at the upcoming milestone event UFC 300, scheduled for April 13th in Las Vegas, USA, the UFC light heavyweight champion, Brazilian Alex Pereira, will face American athlete Jamal Hill.

Other matchups for the octagon at UFC 300 have already been revealed. Fans can anticipate lightweight clashes between Charles Oliveira (Brazil) and Arman Tsarukyan (Armenia), Justin Gaethje (USA) and Max Holloway (USA), while in the light heavyweight division, Jiri Prochazka (Czech Republic) will square off against Aleksandar Rakic (Serbia).

Additionally, it's worth noting that another event, UFC 299, is scheduled for March. The main event of this tournament will feature a title fight for the UFC bantamweight championship, with reigning champion American Sean O'Malley set to face Ecuadorian contender Marlon Vera. The second most significant bout of the event is planned in the lightweight division, where former interim UFC champion and former lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier is expected to meet Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis.

