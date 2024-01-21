AFCON. Zambia salvaged a draw against Tanzania playing in ten players

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Today, 13:59
Zambia and Tanzania faced each other in the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations.

Having failed to secure victories in their opening matches, both teams were eager to achieve maximum results in today's encounter.

The first half did not unfold according to Zambia's plans. The nominal visitors took the lead in the 11th minute after a precise strike from Simon Msuva. Towards the end of the first half, Zambia was reduced to ten players as Roderick Kabwe received two yellow cards.

The second 45 minutes were dominated by Tanzania, which came close to securing its first-ever victory in the history of the African Cup of Nations. However, Zambia escaped defeat in the final minute of regular time thanks to a goal from Patson Daka.

Zambia has two points in their tally after two rounds, while Tanzania is at the bottom of the group with one point. Morocco currently leads Group F with 4 points.

AFCON, 2nd Round
Group F
Zambia - Tanzania - 1:1
Goal: Daka, 89 - Msuva, 11
Red card: Kabwe, 44 (second yellow card)

